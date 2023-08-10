Open Menu

Deadly Attack On Schoolgirl Shocks Amid Argentina Election Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2023 | 10:40 AM

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :An 11-year-old Argentine girl died Wednesday after being robbed of her backpack and beaten on the way to school, sparking protests over rising crime and prompting politicians to suspend election campaigning.

The country holds Primary elections on Sunday, ahead of a presidential poll on October 22, with rampant inflation and growing insecurity topping voter concerns.

Witnesses speaking to local television stations said Morena Dominguez was walking to school when thieves on the back of a motorcycle -- a common tactic in the country -- hit her and grabbed her backpack.

Dominguez was taken to hospital where she later died.

Javier Maroni, director of the Evita health centre where she was taken, said she arrived in "critical condition" with a severe head wound and while doctors managed to revive her heartbeat, she died in intensive care.

Grainy security camera footage of the robbery played across television stations all day.

The incident took place in Lanus, south of the capital Buenos Aires, where outraged residents gathered in protest.

"Does a child have to die for there to be security?" the girl's mother, Maria, told the A24 news channel.

Witnesses reported that the ambulance took 40 minutes to arrive.

Preliminary autopsy results indicated that the girl died of "a strong abdominal blow" that caused internal bleeding, the official news agency Telam reported, citing prosecutors.

Regional security minister Sergio Berni told journalists the two "moto-thugs," as they are known in Argentina, had been arrested.

In Lanus, residents gathered throughout the day in front of the local police station to demand justice.

A handful of protesters threw stones and objects at armed police officers guarding the building, while others present tried to dissuade the more violent demonstrators.

"Don't vote, don't vote!" chanted dozens of outraged and visibly moved locals, demanding justice and security.

At nightfall, other groups marched to the Lanus mayor's office.

"We are tired of promises," local resident Rosa Ybarrolla told AFP.

"Because when their speeches are made, they are beautiful, they promise you security, they promise you work, they promise you everything but then nothing happens." Leading candidates for the country's political party primaries suspended their final election rallies which had been due Wednesday and Thursday.

President Alberto Fernandez is not seeking re-election, and the ruling party frontrunner is Economy Minister Sergio Massa.

The outcome of the race for the right-wing opposition candidate is less clear, with Buenos Aires mayor Horacio Larreta and former security minister Patricia Bullrich both in the running.

Argentina has one of Latin America's lowest homicide rates, with 4.2 people per 100,000 murdered in 2022.

However, petty crime has increased along with poverty as the government battles to clamp down on economic instability and year-on-year inflation, which has hit 115 percent.

On Wednesday, the parallel "blue Dollar" exchange -- the most common used by residents to access Dollars and skirt Currency controls -- hit 600 pesos, a depreciation of 17.5 percent over the past month.

Argentines have so little faith in their currency that many exchange it into dollars as fast as they can and store it in safes or under their mattresses.

