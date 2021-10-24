Deadly blast in Ugandan capital a 'terrorist act': President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kampala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said Sunday that an explosion in the capital Kampala that killed one and injured five was "a terrorist act" and vowed to hunt down those responsible.

"It seems to be a terrorist act but we shall get the perpetrators," Museveni said in a Twitter post about the explosion late Saturday at a popular restaurant strip in northern Kampala.