UrduPoint.com

Deadly Bomb Blast In Eastern DR Congo: City Hall, AFP

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 12:40 AM

Deadly bomb blast in eastern DR Congo: city hall, AFP

Beni, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :A bomb blast in the eastern city of Beni in the Democratic Republic of Congo killed at least three people on Saturday, officials and AFP reported.

Narcisse Muteba, the colonel currently running the city during the state of emergency, said the bomb had gone off in the city centre. He called on residents to return to their homes for their own safety.

Related Topics

Bomb Blast Beni Congo

Recent Stories

Tunisians rescue 48 illegal migrants at sea

Tunisians rescue 48 illegal migrants at sea

28 minutes ago
 In Christmas greeting, Biden commends Americans' C ..

In Christmas greeting, Biden commends Americans' Covid resilience

29 minutes ago
 DC confirms first Omicron case in Islamabad

DC confirms first Omicron case in Islamabad

29 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Moroc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Morocco

55 minutes ago
 Gazprom Rejects Accusations of Inadequate Gas Supp ..

Gazprom Rejects Accusations of Inadequate Gas Supply to Europe

29 minutes ago
 Gazprom Alleges Germany Pumping Gas to Ukraine in ..

Gazprom Alleges Germany Pumping Gas to Ukraine in Reverse Mode

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.