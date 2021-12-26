Deadly bomb blast in eastern DR Congo: city hall, AFP

Beni, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :A bomb blast in the eastern city of Beni in the Democratic Republic of Congo killed at least three people on Saturday, officials and AFP reported.

Narcisse Muteba, the colonel currently running the city during the state of emergency, said the bomb had gone off in the city centre. He called on residents to return to their homes for their own safety.