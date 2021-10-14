Deadly chaos erupts during Beirut rally against port blast judge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Tank deployments and deadly exchanges of fire turned Beirut into a war zone Thursday after a demonstration organised by Shiite parties against the lead investigator into last year's devastating port blast turned violent.

Heavy fire rang out as ambulances rushed the wounded through the deserted streets, a few blocks from the Palace of Justice, where hundreds of black-clad protesters had gathered moments earlier to demand Tarek Bitar's removal.

The judge has in recent days been in the sights of the Hezbollah and Amal parties in particular for insisting on subpoenaing top officials in his probe into last year's deadly explosion in Beirut port.

According to Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi, at least six people were killed, all of them by gunfire.