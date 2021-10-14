UrduPoint.com

Deadly Chaos Erupts During Beirut Rally Against Port Blast Judge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 05:10 PM

Deadly chaos erupts during Beirut rally against port blast judge

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Tank deployments and deadly exchanges of fire turned Beirut into a war zone Thursday after a demonstration organised by Shiite parties against the lead investigator into last year's devastating port blast turned violent.

Heavy fire rang out as ambulances rushed the wounded through the deserted streets, a few blocks from the Palace of Justice, where hundreds of black-clad protesters had gathered moments earlier to demand Tarek Bitar's removal.

The judge has in recent days been in the sights of the Hezbollah and Amal parties in particular for insisting on subpoenaing top officials in his probe into last year's deadly explosion in Beirut port.

According to Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi, at least six people were killed, all of them by gunfire.

Related Topics

Fire Interior Minister Beirut Lead Tank All From Top

Recent Stories

The female fashion designer, determined to do some ..

The female fashion designer, determined to do something in the world of fashion ..

3 minutes ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039 ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039;Unity in Diversity&#039; exhi ..

8 minutes ago
 Georgians prepare to rally for jailed ex-leader Sa ..

Georgians prepare to rally for jailed ex-leader Saakashvili

7 minutes ago
 Iran, EU officials discuss ties, int'l issues

Iran, EU officials discuss ties, int'l issues

7 minutes ago
 Dist. govt to use all resources for ensuring peace ..

Dist. govt to use all resources for ensuring peace

7 minutes ago
 IEA predicts decline in fossil fuel demand by 2050 ..

IEA predicts decline in fossil fuel demand by 2050

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.