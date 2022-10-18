Deadly drone strikes hit Kyiv as Russian warplane crashes

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Moscow on Monday stepped up attacks across Ukraine, cutting electricity and killing eight people, including in kamikaze drone strikes in the capital, as a Russian warplane crashed near the border.

The plane struck a residential area of Yeysk, a town in southwestern Russia, according to Russian authorities.

At least six people were killed and 19 injured, a spokesman for the Russian ministry of emergency situations said giving an updated toll late Monday.

Moscow is thought to be trying to counter battlefield losses in its eight-month war in Ukraine by waging a punitive policy of striking energy facilities before winter in a move President Vladimir Putin hopes will weaken resistance.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said Russia launched five strikes in Kyiv and against energy facilities in Sumy and the central Dnipropetrovsk regions, knocking out electricity to hundreds of towns and villages.

Ukraine said four people were killed in Kyiv, including a married couple expecting a baby, and another four in the northeast region of Sumy.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba demanded EU sanctions on Iran, accusing Tehran of providing Russia with drones.

An AFP journalist saw drones swooping low over central Kyiv on Monday as police tried to shoot them down with automatic weapons and smoke rose from explosions across the city.