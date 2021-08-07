Deadly fighting erupts between rival factions in S.Sudan

Juba, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Deadly fighting erupted on Saturday between rival factions of South Sudan Vice President Riek Machar's SPLA-IO, his military spokesman said in a statement.

The clashes erupted after Machar's rivals declared this week they had deposed him as the head of the party and its military forces.

The spokesman said armed forces led by a rival general in the party had launched an attack on Machar's men, who had "repulsed the aggressors".

