UrduPoint.com

Deadly Invader Devastating Venezuelan Coral Reefs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Deadly invader devastating Venezuelan coral reefs

Choroni, Venezuela, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :An ominous shadow in the turquoise Caribbean waters off Venezuela comes from a deadly intruder -- a soft coral that experts say has caused one of the most destructive habitat invasions on record anywhere.

The Unomia stolonifera, native to Indonesia and the Indo-Pacific, is a pinkish type of pulse coral so called for its dance-like movements in the ocean currents.

It is a popular aquarium ornament -- pretty to look at and hardy -- with a single polyp fetching as much as $80 to $120.

But it is also a killer -- settling on native hard corals, rocks and even seagrass which it suffocates and replaces, ultimately destroying entire ecosystems.

Off Venezuela's north coast, Unomia dominates the ocean floor landscape after being introduced through the illegal aquarium trade around 20 years ago.

"This is an ecological catastrophe," said marine biologist Juan Pedro Ruiz-Allais, director of Project Unomia, named after the invader he has spent years investigating.

Fish stocks are drastically decreasing in the waters off Venezuela as native reefs, which serve as nurseries and feeding grounds, die off, he told AFP.

"When the reef dies, when it is covered by the Unomia stolonifera, a disruption of the food chain occurs," said the biologist.

"It is a social, food security, and economic problem because the livelihood of fishermen is compromised." When Ruiz-Allais first came across the invader in 2007, it was an unknown species in the Caribbean and even the Atlantic, he recalled. "Nobody knew what it was." It was first spotted in the Mochima National Park, a gorgeous archipelago covering more than 94,000 hectares, and has since been found to have colonized most of those islands.

The first scientific report was published in 2014, and the coral was initially classified as a member of the broad Xeniidae family before it was finally categorized in 2021 as Unomia stolonifera.

From Mochima, it has spread west and east in the Caribbean Sea.

Off the northern state of Anzoategui, it has taken over the equivalent of 300 football stadiums.

The coral is spread by fishing nets, anchors, and ship ballast water.

"It is a great colonizer," Gustavo Carrasquel, director of the Azul Ambientalistas, an environmental NGO, told AFP.

The threat extends beyond Venezuela's borders: officials say Unomia traces have been found near the islands of Aruba and Curacao, and in waters off Colombia and Brazil -- where it became attached to an oil rig but was controlled.

"It is a problem that will affect the rest of the Caribbean," said Ruiz-Allais.

But nowhere has it been more destructive than in Venezuela.

"It is an unprecedented case," said Project Unomia coordinator Mariano Onoro.

Fishermen and tour operators, concerned about the invasive coral's rapid propagation, have resorted to manual extraction.

But experts say this is not advised, because broken-off fragments are transported by the tides, settling to create yet more colonies.

The privately funded Project Unomia has developed an extraction machine with a group of engineers that is awaiting government approval for testing.

Venezuela's Institute for Scientific Research and the Ministry of Eco-socialism have launched an investigation into the coral's rapid spread but have yet to come up with a solution.

For now, the magnitude of the problem is such that the invader's elimination appears impossible.

"What we can do is recover some areas and control it," said Onoro.

Related Topics

Football Water Oil Azul Indonesia Brazil Colombia Venezuela Stocks Family From Government Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Kuwait oil price down US$2.28 to US$82.62 pb

Kuwait oil price down US$2.28 to US$82.62 pb

23 minutes ago
 Dana Gas shareholders approve 4.5 fils per share c ..

Dana Gas shareholders approve 4.5 fils per share cash dividend for H2 2022

1 hour ago
 Hamed Al Zaabi highlights UAE&#039;s strong progre ..

Hamed Al Zaabi highlights UAE&#039;s strong progress in combatting money launder ..

1 hour ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi plants 65 mangrove s ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi plants 65 mangrove seedlings in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 5.5 magnitude earthquake in Greece felt in Egypt

5.5 magnitude earthquake in Greece felt in Egypt

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Togo on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Togo on Independence Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.