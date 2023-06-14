UrduPoint.com

Deadly Russian Missile Strikes Hit Ukraine

Published June 14, 2023

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Deadly Russian missile strikes hit southern and eastern Ukraine on Wednesday as Ukrainian air defences fought back against Moscow's intensified attacks.

Russia fired four Kalibr missiles on southern port city Odesa from a ship in the Black Sea, Ukraine's air force said, with air defences shooting down three of them.

One of the missiles hit a food warehouse, killing three employees and wounding seven, Oleg Kiper, the head of the region's military administration, said on Telegram.

"There may be people under the rubble," he added.

Six other people were wounded after a business centre, shops and a residential complex in the city centre were damaged "as a result of air combat and the blast wave", he said.

