Deadly strikes batter Ukraine city of Zaporizhzhia

Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Russian strikes battered the central Ukraine city of Zaporizhzhia early Thursday, the region's governor said, in fatal attacks that tore through high-rise buildings and left a toddler injured.

The Ukrainian-controlled city is located in the eponymous Zaporizhzhia region, also home to the Russian-occupied nuclear plant that has been the site of heavy shelling.

Moscow claimed to have annexed the region last week even though its forces do not control all of it.

AFP journalists on the scene saw rescue workers in hard helmets clearing rubble with their hands, searching for people trapped beneath the debris.

And firefighters were working to extinguish a blaze from a collapsed section of a building with pieces of jagged metal protruding.

The region's Ukraine-appointed governor initially said two people had died after seven bombardments but later reduced the toll to one killed.

"Seven people were injured with varying degrees of severity. They are being treated, including one three-year-old child", governor Oleksandr Starukh said on social media.

"The rescue operation is still ongoing. The number of victims may vary," he added.

Shortly after, he said there was a second bout of incoming fire but gave no details.

Last week Ukraine said at least 30 people were killed after a convoy of civilian cars in the Zaporizhzhia region was shelled in an attack Kyiv blamed on Moscow.

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday finalised the annexation of four Ukrainian territories -- Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson -- but the Kremlin is yet to confirm what areas of those regions are being annexed.

Ukraine's presidency said Thursday that over the past day 14 people were killed in attacks in the Donetsk region.