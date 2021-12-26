UrduPoint.com

Deadly Suicide Bomb Attack At Bar In Eastern DR Congo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 09:20 AM

Beni, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :A suicide bomber killed at least five people at a crowded night spot in the city of Beni, in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo Saturday, local officials reported.

"The suicide bomber, prevented by security from gaining access to the bar, packed with clients, activated the bomb at the entrance," said a statement from military officials running the North Kivu province.

Another 13 people were being treated for their wounds in hospitals, the statement added, describing the death toll as provisional. The statement blamed the attack on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), the deadliest of the militia active in the region.

Shortly after the blast, Narcisse Muteba, the colonel running the city during the state of emergency in the east of the country, had called on residents to return to their homes for their own safety.

Shortly after the attack, an AFP correspondent saw the remains of three bodies at the site of the blast, the In Box restaurant. The remains of tables, chairs, bottles and glasses were scattered across the blast site.

One city hall source told AFP that two children were among the dead, as well as two local officials.

More than thirty people were celebrating Christmas there when the bomb went off, two witnesses told AFP.

"I was sitting there," local radio presenter Nicolas Ekila told AFP. "There was a motorbike parked there. Suddenly the motorbike took off, then there was a deafening noise."A police vehicle took the wounded to a nearby medical centre, which was immediately sealed off.

