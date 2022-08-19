UrduPoint.com

Deadly Wildfires Contained In Algeria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Deadly wildfires contained in Algeria

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Wildfires which killed at least 38 people and left a trail of destruction in northeastern Algeria this week have now been contained, a civil defence official told AFP on Friday.

"All of the fires have been completely brought under control," said fire brigade Colonel Farouk Achour, of the civil defence department.

Since the beginning of August, almost 150 blazes have destroyed hundreds of hectares (acres) of forest in Africa's largest country.

Algeria's forests have become the scene of hard-to-control annual summer fires as climate change exacerbates a long-running drought.

The justice ministry launched an inquiry after Interior Minister Kamel Beldjoud suggested some of this year's blazes were started deliberately, and authorities on Thursday announced four arrests of suspected arsonists.

Officials have been accused of being ill-prepared, with few firefighting aircraft available despite record casualties in last year's blazes and a cash windfall from gas exports with global energy prices soaring.

Authorities said they deployed more than 1,700 firefighters over Wednesday and Thursday to tackle the widespread blazes.

The dead included more than 10 children and a similar number of firefighters, according to multiple sources including local journalists and the fire service.

Most were in the El Tarf region near Algeria's eastern border with Tunisia, an area which was sweltering earlier this week in 48 degree Celsius (118 Fahrenheit) heat.

Among the victims were five members of the same family who perished in flames around the mountainous area of Souk Ahras.

Related Topics

Africa Dead Fire Exports Interior Minister Drought Souk Ahras Same Algeria Tunisia August Border Gas Family All From

Recent Stories

Court orders Gill's health assessment from PIMS

Court orders Gill's health assessment from PIMS

27 minutes ago
 PCB presents new proposal to franchises to adopt p ..

PCB presents new proposal to franchises to adopt player auction model

2 hours ago
 Rupee makes some gain against US dollar in interba ..

Rupee makes some gain against US dollar in interbank

3 hours ago
 OIC in Solidarity with Algeria over Fire Hazards

OIC in Solidarity with Algeria over Fire Hazards

3 hours ago
 UVAS, SPCA & Brook Pakistan jointly arranges consu ..

UVAS, SPCA & Brook Pakistan jointly arranges consultative meeting on the

3 hours ago
 HUAWEI Band 6 Offers All-Day Health Monitoring for ..

HUAWEI Band 6 Offers All-Day Health Monitoring for Proactive Health Management

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.