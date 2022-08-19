Deadly wildfires contained in Algeria

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Wildfires which killed at least 38 people and left a trail of destruction in northeastern Algeria this week have now been contained, a civil defence official told AFP on Friday.

"All of the fires have been completely brought under control," said fire brigade Colonel Farouk Achour, of the civil defence department.

Since the beginning of August, almost 150 blazes have destroyed hundreds of hectares (acres) of forest in Africa's largest country.

Algeria's forests have become the scene of hard-to-control annual summer fires as climate change exacerbates a long-running drought.

The justice ministry launched an inquiry after Interior Minister Kamel Beldjoud suggested some of this year's blazes were started deliberately, and authorities on Thursday announced four arrests of suspected arsonists.

Officials have been accused of being ill-prepared, with few firefighting aircraft available despite record casualties in last year's blazes and a cash windfall from gas exports with global energy prices soaring.

Authorities said they deployed more than 1,700 firefighters over Wednesday and Thursday to tackle the widespread blazes.

The dead included more than 10 children and a similar number of firefighters, according to multiple sources including local journalists and the fire service.

Most were in the El Tarf region near Algeria's eastern border with Tunisia, an area which was sweltering earlier this week in 48 degree Celsius (118 Fahrenheit) heat.

Among the victims were five members of the same family who perished in flames around the mountainous area of Souk Ahras.