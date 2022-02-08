Deal ends Honduran legislative crisis as rebel backs down

Tegucigalpa, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :A legislative crisis that threatened the presidency of Honduras' first woman President Xiomara Castro, was resolved on Monday after rebel lawmaker Jorge Calix signed a deal to withdraw his claim to be speaker of congress.

Calix had led a band of 17 dissidents from leftist Castro's Libre party who refused to honor a pre-election agreement that helped the wife of former president Manuel Zelaya earn a history-making victory last November.

The presidential candidate of a rival party -- Salvador Nasralla -- agreed to withdraw his bid and support Castro in return for the position of vice president if she won.

But he also wanted a member of his Savior Party of Honduras (PSH) -- Luis Redondo -- to be speaker of congress.

In the lead-up to Castro's inauguration, Calix complicated matters as 17 dissidents and the right-wing opposition elected him as the head of congress in a parallel session while the rest of the Libre party voted in Redondo, sparking the crisis.

"Even though at one time we did not share the planned strategy ... we are prepared to respect the decision to support deputy Luis Redondo Guifarro to preside over the board of directors of the National Congress in compliance with our president's mandate," said the agreement signed by Zelaya, who is the Libre party coordinator, Calix and the other rebels.

Describing himself as a loyal servant, Calix said he was signing the deal not for his own political career but because it was "what is best for the Honduran people at this time." The right-wing National Party (PN) opposition "celebrated" the agreement but proposed that a new legislative vote be held to elect Redondo.

Libre is the single largest party in the 128-seat Congress but with 50 legislators does not enjoy a majority.

In fact, the right-wing PN (44 seats) and Liberal (22) parties -- traditional opponents that long dominated Honduran politics -- make up more than half of congress.