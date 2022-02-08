UrduPoint.com

Deal Ends Honduran Legislative Crisis As Rebel Backs Down

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Deal ends Honduran legislative crisis as rebel backs down

Tegucigalpa, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :A legislative crisis that threatened the presidency of Honduras' first woman President Xiomara Castro, was resolved on Monday after rebel lawmaker Jorge Calix signed a deal to withdraw his claim to be speaker of congress.

Calix had led a band of 17 dissidents from leftist Castro's Libre party who refused to honor a pre-election agreement that helped the wife of former president Manuel Zelaya earn a history-making victory last November.

The presidential candidate of a rival party -- Salvador Nasralla -- agreed to withdraw his bid and support Castro in return for the position of vice president if she won.

But he also wanted a member of his Savior Party of Honduras (PSH) -- Luis Redondo -- to be speaker of congress.

In the lead-up to Castro's inauguration, Calix complicated matters as 17 dissidents and the right-wing opposition elected him as the head of congress in a parallel session while the rest of the Libre party voted in Redondo, sparking the crisis.

"Even though at one time we did not share the planned strategy ... we are prepared to respect the decision to support deputy Luis Redondo Guifarro to preside over the board of directors of the National Congress in compliance with our president's mandate," said the agreement signed by Zelaya, who is the Libre party coordinator, Calix and the other rebels.

Describing himself as a loyal servant, Calix said he was signing the deal not for his own political career but because it was "what is best for the Honduran people at this time." The right-wing National Party (PN) opposition "celebrated" the agreement but proposed that a new legislative vote be held to elect Redondo.

Libre is the single largest party in the 128-seat Congress but with 50 legislators does not enjoy a majority.

In fact, the right-wing PN (44 seats) and Liberal (22) parties -- traditional opponents that long dominated Honduran politics -- make up more than half of congress.

Related Topics

Vote Threatened Wife Castro Salvador Honduras November Congress Women From Agreement Share Best Opposition

Recent Stories

Three dead, three alive after Nigeria oil vessel f ..

Three dead, three alive after Nigeria oil vessel fire

8 hours ago
 Mountain glaciers hold less ice than thought, and ..

Mountain glaciers hold less ice than thought, and that's bad news

9 hours ago
 Firefighters extinguish Kenya forest blaze

Firefighters extinguish Kenya forest blaze

9 hours ago
 Ukraine says Russia trying to 'drive wedge' betwee ..

Ukraine says Russia trying to 'drive wedge' between Kyiv and West

9 hours ago
 US Hypersonic Testing 'Inadequate,' Too Few Wind T ..

US Hypersonic Testing 'Inadequate,' Too Few Wind Tunnels - Defense Industry Offi ..

9 hours ago
 UN Chief, Putin Did Not Meet During Beijing Winter ..

UN Chief, Putin Did Not Meet During Beijing Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - S ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>