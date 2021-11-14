Deal reached at COP26 climate summit: UK presidency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :A tearful COP26 president Alok Sharma on Saturday closed the UN climate summit with a global deal by nearly 200 countries aimed at limiting dangerous temperature rises.

The deal came despite a last-gasp hitch from China and India seeking to water down language on fossil fuels in the summit's text, which had an emotional Sharma telling delegates: "I apologise for the way this process has unfolded. I am deeply sorry."