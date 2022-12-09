Deal to draft binding agreement to protect world from future epidemics

Geneva, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the Ministry of Health, has participated in the third meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) of the World Health Organization (WHO) to discuss a preliminary draft of a legally binding agreement that aims at protecting the world from future epidemics and promoting preparedness, solidarity and equity in response.

The member states will discuss the general framework of an initial draft of the Pandemic Convention, which is expected to be drafted at the body's fourth meeting at the end of February 2023.

The agreement, drawn up by the 194-member INB, marks a milestone in learning from the COVID-19 pandemic and preventing the recurrence of devastating effects it has caused to individuals and communities around the world.

The member states, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's participating delegation, presented their technical views on the concept draft at their third meeting, held yesterday in Geneva over three days.

The INB is also scheduled to refer a stage-based report to the 76th meeting of WHO in 2023 and to refer its final document to the 77th meeting of WHO in 2024.