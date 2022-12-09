UrduPoint.com

Deal To Draft Binding Agreement To Protect World From Future Epidemics

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Deal to draft binding agreement to protect world from future epidemics

Geneva, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the Ministry of Health, has participated in the third meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) of the World Health Organization (WHO) to discuss a preliminary draft of a legally binding agreement that aims at protecting the world from future epidemics and promoting preparedness, solidarity and equity in response.

The member states will discuss the general framework of an initial draft of the Pandemic Convention, which is expected to be drafted at the body's fourth meeting at the end of February 2023.

The agreement, drawn up by the 194-member INB, marks a milestone in learning from the COVID-19 pandemic and preventing the recurrence of devastating effects it has caused to individuals and communities around the world.

The member states, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's participating delegation, presented their technical views on the concept draft at their third meeting, held yesterday in Geneva over three days.

The INB is also scheduled to refer a stage-based report to the 76th meeting of WHO in 2023 and to refer its final document to the 77th meeting of WHO in 2024.

Related Topics

World Geneva Saudi Arabia February From Agreement

Recent Stories

President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all i ..

President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all its forms

41 minutes ago
 Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regiona ..

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regional Consultative Committee Meeti ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

3 hours ago
 U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher ..

U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher Value Crops, Improve Irrigati ..

3 hours ago
 Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all Dec ..

Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all December long

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.