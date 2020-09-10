UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deal With Mall Operators Could Save JC Penney: Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 09:20 AM

Deal with mall operators could save JC Penney: reports

New York, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :American department store J.C. Penney may have found a lifeline out of bankruptcy after reaching a deal with mall operators Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners, US media reported Wednesday.

The potential transaction could save some 70,000 jobs and 650 stores, CNBC reported, quoting statements from an attorney representing Penney at a US bankruptcy hearing.

Under the deal, reached after tense weeks of negotiation, Simon and Brookfield would pay $300 million and assume $500 million in debt, the network reported.

"We've had a few screaming matches, including earlier today, but we got there," Joshua Sussberg of the law firm Kirkland & Ellis said during the hearing, according to the reports.

The transaction still needs to be approved by a bankruptcy judge and additional bids could be evaluated, according to the reports.

Founded in 1902 in Wyoming and currently based in Texas, JC Penney filed for bankruptcy protection in May, joining a large number of brick-and-mortar retailers to seek to reorganize.

The department store chain had been slumping long before the coronavirus pandemic forced it to close stores, and has not been profitable since 2011.

It reported sales of $10.7 billion in 2019, a decrease of more than $7 billion in 10 years.

Other US department stores that have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection have included Nieman Marcus and Lord & Taylor, which plans to liquidate.

Related Topics

Hearing May 2019 Media From Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

UAE sends medical aid to Argentina in fight agains ..

8 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Paraguay in fight against ..

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeti ..

9 hours ago

Emirates adds Moscow to its growing network

9 hours ago

Saudi Arabia launches bid to host the 2027 AFC Asi ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.