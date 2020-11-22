UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dealings Possible With US Despite 'crimes', Iran Says

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Dealings possible with US despite 'crimes', Iran says

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :The "crimes" committed by the United States against Iran do not prevent "carefully considered" exchanges from taking place, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman said Sunday.

"The future of relations between Iran and the United States is not simple," Saeed Khatibzadeh acknowledged at a press conference in Tehran, as President Hassan Rouhani's government makes signs of apparent overtures to US president-elect Joe Biden.

"The United States has committed repeated crimes against the Iranian people," added Khatibzadeh, citing a long list.

They included Washington's support for Baghdad during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, the "series of sanctions" against Tehran, and the US drone strike that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in January.

"It is natural that (between two) members of the United Nations (like the US and Iran) there have always been, and there are, very carefully considered exchanges, in a known framework," Khatibzadeh said, while noting that "does not mean that Iran is forgetting this list of crimes.

" Tehran and Washington, enemies for more than four decades, have edged to the brink of war twice since June 2019, amid tensions over Iran's 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, which outgoing US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from.

Biden has promised a return to diplomacy with Iran after four hawkish years under Trump.

Rouhani's government offered a cautious welcome to Biden's victory, but Iran's conservatives are critical, accusing the country's government of yielding to what they say is an "illusion" of a change by the "Great Satan" of America.

"The time has come to attack, not to compromise" with Washington, the ultra-conservative newspaper Kayhan wrote on Saturday.

Related Topics

Drone Attack World United Nations Iran Washington Nuclear Trump Tehran Baghdad United States January June Sunday 2015 2019 From Government Agreement Top Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Supreme Petroleum Council announces new discovery ..

30 minutes ago

Du set to host third annual edition of GCF 5G MENA ..

30 minutes ago

10 million U.AE users from January to October 2020 ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,205 new COVID-19 cases, 791 recove ..

1 hour ago

Jafza-based companies can trade with confidence le ..

2 hours ago

Award winning EAD nature documentaries to be aired ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.