Deals Worth Over 350 Bln Yuan Signed At Western China Trade Fair

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 04:00 PM

Deals worth over 350 bln yuan signed at Western China trade fair

CHONGQING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :A total of 359 deals worth 357.8 billion Yuan (about 55.6 billion U.S. Dollars) were signed at the third Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade, which concluded on Sunday.

Seventeen contracts worth over 5 billion yuan each were signed at the fair, which was held in the southwestern Chinese municipality of Chongqing, said Zhang Zhikui, an official with the organizing committee.

Notably, 11 deals related to clean energy worth 34.4 billion yuan were signed, showing a growing interest in investment in the green sector, according to Zhang.

This year's trade fair featured eight themed exhibition halls and more than 100 events to promote investment and cooperation among enterprises. More than 4,100 companies and organizations from over 40 countries and regions participated in the fair.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

