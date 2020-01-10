DeAngelo delivers career night as Rangers defeat Devils

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Tony DeAngelo became the first New York defenceman to get a hat trick in 37 years and finished with five points in the Rangers' 6-3 win over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

The 24-year-old American posted his first career hat trick and set a career high for points in a game after never having scored more than two points in a previously.

He scored his first goal in the first period and added two more in just under three minutes in the middle frame.

The last Ranger defenceman to record a hat trick was Reijo Ruotsalainen in 1982. He joins Brian Leetch as the only Ranger defenceman to get five points in a game.

Hall of Famer Leetch, also of the US, did it twice over his brilliant 18-year career.

DeAngelo is also the first NHL defenceman to get five points since Nashville's Roman Josi did it last February.

Rookie goaltender Igor Shesterkin made 46 saves in his second career start, as the Rangers won their fourth straight home game.

Blake Coleman scored twice, and Kevin Rooney added a short-handed goal for the Devils, who lost their third straight game.

MacKenzie Blackwood allowed five goals on 25 shots before leaving in the second period. He was replaced by Louis Dominique who allowed one goal on 12 shots.