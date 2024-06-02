Death anniversaries of Rafi Khawar, Mujeeb Alam, Tahira Naqvi observed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) The death anniversaries of comedian Rafi Khawar known as 'Nanha', playback singer Mujeeb Alam and actress Tahira Naqvi were observed here and across the country on Sunday.

The three were legends of Pakistan's entertainment industry.

Rafi Khawar, one of the prominent Names in Pakistan’s film industry during its golden era, made a mark through his eccentric comedy, facial expressions and ability to utter extempore jokes during movies without any script. Likewise, playback singer Mujeeb Aalam sang dozens of hit songs in the late 1960s and remained popular with cinema viewers.

The renowned Pakistani playback singer started his career on Radio Pakistan. He has almost twelve audio albums to his credit in urdu, Bangla, Punjabi and Pushto languages.

Similarly, talented tv artist, Tahira Naqvi began her career in radio and gained fame through her roles in television dramas, especially the ptv drama serial ‘Waris’.

In addition to her success on television, Tahira Naqvi appeared as a supporting heroine in two films. She starred alongside Asif Raza Mir in ‘Badaltay Mousam’ (1980) and with Agha Sikandar in ‘Mian Bivi Razi’ (1982). Born on August 20, 1956, in Daska, Sialkot, Tahira Naqvi’s promising career was cut short when she succumbed to lupus on June 2, 1982, in Lahore.

Her contributions to radio, television and film continue would be remembered and celebrated.