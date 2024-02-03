Death Anniversary Of Iconic Actor Khayyam Sarhadi Observed
Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Today marks the 13th death anniversary of Khayyam Sarhadi, a versatile artist recognized for his contributions to film, radio, tv, and stage.
Khayyam Sarhadi was born in 1948 in the family of a renowned film director of his time but he was passionate about becoming a director and actor. His father sent him to Greece to complete acting directing and production courses.
After returning to Pakistan, he joined Radio and later producer Yawar Hayat introduced him on PTV.
His journey in the entertainment industry, marked by memorable performances, is fondly remembered by millions of fans.
He worked in many dramas on ptv including “Waris”, “Raiza Raiza”, “Mann Chalay Ka Soda”, “Dehleez”, “Lazawal” and “Sooraj Kay Saath Saath”. In addition to his television endeavours, Khayyam Sarhadi ventured into the world of cinema, working in three movies.
His versatility as an actor was evident in his performances across different mediums. Today, on the 13th anniversary of his passing, fans and the industry alike remember Khayyam Sarhadi.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sentenced to seven years each in jail in marriage case
Free and fair elections will be held on Feb 8: Solangi
Imran claims he was offered deal to stay silent for three years
ECP completes all arrangements for general elections
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024
Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over invasion can proceed
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO over conniving in electricity ..
Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of killing journalist
Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area
Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logic ..
NCSW seminar demands women's political participation in elections
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
South Punjab - A citadel of dynasty politics3 days ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day: A call for youth action4 days ago
-
Political parties blow horn for general election 20244 days ago
-
BRI's global symphony amplified by CPEC's strategic significance6 days ago
-
Rainwater Harvesting – A vital solution to avert water scarcity6 days ago
-
Traditional Attanr: Exploring cultural kaleidoscope of KP6 days ago
-
Construction of run-of-the river dams imperative to avert looming water crisis8 days ago
-
Persistent use of e-cigarettes badly affects human health: Experts13 days ago
-
Revitalizing handicrafts for economic gains, culture promotion13 days ago
-
Minister for Culture, Dr. Junaid Ali Shah attends ‘Lahooti Melo’14 days ago
-
Olive oil production on rise in Hazara Division15 days ago
-
Time to upgrade clean drinking water facility for Isoolites15 days ago