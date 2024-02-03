Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Iconic Actor Khayyam Sarhadi Observed

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Death anniversary of iconic actor Khayyam Sarhadi observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Today marks the 13th death anniversary of Khayyam Sarhadi, a versatile artist recognized for his contributions to film, radio, tv, and stage.

Khayyam Sarhadi was born in 1948 in the family of a renowned film director of his time but he was passionate about becoming a director and actor. His father sent him to Greece to complete acting directing and production courses.

After returning to Pakistan, he joined Radio and later producer Yawar Hayat introduced him on PTV.

His journey in the entertainment industry, marked by memorable performances, is fondly remembered by millions of fans.

He worked in many dramas on ptv including “Waris”, “Raiza Raiza”, “Mann Chalay Ka Soda”, “Dehleez”, “Lazawal” and “Sooraj Kay Saath Saath”. In addition to his television endeavours, Khayyam Sarhadi ventured into the world of cinema, working in three movies.

His versatility as an actor was evident in his performances across different mediums. Today, on the 13th anniversary of his passing, fans and the industry alike remember Khayyam Sarhadi.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Film And Movies Greece Family TV Industry Million PTV

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sentenced to seven years e ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sentenced to seven years each in jail in marriage case

21 minutes ago
 Free and fair elections will be held on Feb 8: Sol ..

Free and fair elections will be held on Feb 8: Solangi

42 minutes ago
 Imran claims he was offered deal to stay silent fo ..

Imran claims he was offered deal to stay silent for three years

3 hours ago
 ECP completes all arrangements for general electio ..

ECP completes all arrangements for general elections

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024

8 hours ago
Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over inva ..

Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over invasion can proceed

17 hours ago
 Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO ..

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO over conniving in electricity ..

17 hours ago
 Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of kil ..

Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of killing journalist

17 hours ago
 Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area

Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area

17 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logic ..

17 hours ago
 NCSW seminar demands women's political participati ..

NCSW seminar demands women's political participation in elections

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous