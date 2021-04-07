Death anniversary of Singer Ahmed Rushdi will be observed on April 11

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :38th death anniversary of famous play back singer Ahmed Rushdi (late) would be observed on April 11. In this connection a musical evening will be organized by Ahmed Rushdi fan club in collaboration with Malik Art promoters here on Friday April 9 at Hyderabad Press club auditorium at 6 pm.

Fans of legendary vocalist and noted personalities will shed the light on the life of Rushdi and his precious contribution in the field of singing.