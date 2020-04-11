UrduPoint.com
Sat 11th April 2020 | 09:00 AM

Death casts dark shadow over Spanish town

Tomelloso, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :After burying five elderly people in one morning, the local priest can finally remove his gloves, a job all too familiar in this central Spanish town blighted by death.

These days, they no longer publish death notices in Tomelloso, a town of 36,000 located in the arid plains of La Mancha, about two hours south of Madrid.

Before the epidemic took hold, it was a peaceful town visited by tourists following in the footsteps of Don Quixote, the delusional would-be knight in Miguel de Cervantes' 1605 novel.

Known for its vineyards, Tomelloso would normally be gearing up for its end-of-April festival celebrating the Virgin of the Vines featuring floats, fanfares and carts pulled by mules in vibrantly colourful regalia.

But things this year have been very different, with Mayor Inmaculada Jimenez saying the virus killed at least 104 of the town's residents in March alone.

"I'm speaking to you through the pain... that we all feel over the savage way this virus has brutalised our town," said the 38-year-old in a video from home at the end of March, not long after giving birth.

