Death of Queen Elizabeth II: What happens next?

London, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :As preparations build for next week's state funeral, King Charles III is in Belfast on Tuesday and the monarch's coffin returns from Scotland to Buckingham Palace.

Here is how the UK plans to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II.

- Tuesday, September 13 - Mourners file past the queen's coffin to pay their respects as it lies in St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh until 1400 GMT.

The queen's coffin is then flown by the Royal Air Force from Edinburgh to London, accompanied by her only daughter Anne and driven to Buckingham Palace, to rest in the Bow Room.

In Belfast, Charles III and his Queen Consort Camilla meet Northern Ireland's party leaders and receive a message of condolence led by the speaker of the devolved assembly.

The king meets leaders from all the major faiths in the British-run province before attending a prayer service at St Anne's Cathedral and returns to London.

- Wednesday, September 14 - The king leads the procession behind the gun carriage carrying the queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace to parliament's Westminster Hall.

It is then placed on a catafalque, a raised platform, and during the lying-in state another "Vigil of the Princes" involving the king and the queen's three other children plus other senior royals, takes place.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby conducts a short service after the coffin arrives, attended by the king.

The queen lies in state until the funeral, with huge crowds expected as members of the public pay their respects over four full days.

- Friday, September 16 - Charles and Camilla visit Wales where a service is held at Cardiff's Llandaff Cathedral and Charles receives a message of condolence at the Senedd, the Welsh national assembly building.

The visit to Wales completes trips to all four nations that make up the United Kingdom.

- Sunday, September 18 - At 8:00 pm (1900 GMT) a minute's silence will be observed nationwide to mourn the queen and honour her life of service to the country.

- Monday, September 19 - The queen's coffin is taken in procession to Westminster Abbey for a state funeral at 11:00 am expected to be watched by millions around the world.

Political leaders and heads of state including US President Joe Biden are expected to attend, sparking a major security operation.

After the funeral, the coffin is taken to Windsor, for a televised committal service at St George's Chapel, with a private interment planned for later in the evening.

The queen will be interred at the King George VI memorial chapel, alongside her husband, Prince Philip, the ashes of her sister Princess Margaret, their mother, also called Elizabeth, and father, George VI.