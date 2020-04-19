UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Sparks Unrest At Major Migrant Camp In Greece

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 03:50 PM

Death sparks unrest at major migrant camp in Greece

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :A fire ripped through one of Greece's largest migrant camps leaving widespread damage and many people homeless after the death of an Iraqi woman sparked unrest, officials said Sunday.

The blaze late Saturday at Vial camp on Chios island destroyed the facilities of the European asylum service, a camp canteen, warehouse tents and many housing containers, Migration Ministry Secretary Manos Logothetis told AFP.

"A large part of the camp's administrative services was destroyed," said Logothetis, adding that no injuries were reported.

The UN refugee agency's spokesperson in Athens Boris Cheshirkov said the damage is still being evaluated but that many camp residents have likely been left homeless.

"Authorities are still assessing the damages but a few hundred people are likely affected because their shelters have burned down. We have donated tents to the authorities which can quickly be put into use and we will assist in replacing the warehouse tents," he told AFP.

Related Topics

Fire United Nations Athens Greece Women Sunday Refugee Housing

Recent Stories

479 new COVID-19 cases in UAE, 23,000 additional t ..

7 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi issues US$7 billion in multi-tranche bon ..

22 minutes ago

Oman announces 86 new COVID-19 cases, 233 recoveri ..

3 hours ago

Success for Houbara Fund, Wildlife Institute of In ..

4 hours ago

Dubai labour affairs committee delivers COVID-19 a ..

4 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Mauritania in fight again ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.