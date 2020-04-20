UrduPoint.com
Death Sparks Unrest At Major Migrant Camp In Greece

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 02:10 AM

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :A fire ripped through one of Greece's largest migrant camps leaving widespread damage and many people homeless after the death of an Iraqi woman sparked unrest, officials said Sunday.

The blaze late Saturday at Vial camp on Chios island destroyed the facilities of the European asylum service, a camp canteen, warehouse tents and many housing containers, Migration Ministry Secretary Manos Logothetis told AFP.

"A large part of the camp's administrative services was destroyed," said Logothetis, adding that no injuries were reported.

The UN refugee agency's spokesman in Athens, Boris Cheshirkov, said the damage is still being evaluated but that many camp residents have likely been left homeless.

"Authorities are still assessing the damages but a few hundred people are likely affected because their shelters have burned down.

We have donated tents to the authorities which can quickly be put into use and we will assist in replacing the warehouse tents," he told AFP.

Anissa, a 22-year-old asylum-seeker from Somalia who declined to give her last name out of concern for her safety, said the fire "burned two big tents and each tent has more than 20 homes" inside.

Aziza Husseini, a 30-year-old mother of two from Afghanistan, said a group of camp residents "attacked the food warehouses, set fire to the info point, took the food refrigerators into the camp and set them on fire.""We are not safe at all, we are very scared... We can't sleep at night," she said.

Both women said police fired tear gas to disperse the protesters.

