Death toll climbs to 176 in Brazil landslides, floods

BRASILIA, Feb. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) --:The death toll rose to 176 from the heavy rains that caused landslides and floods last week in the municipality of Petropolis in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro, the local fire department announced Monday.

According to its report, more than 100 people were still missing in the affected area of Petropolis, located 68 km north of the city of Rio de Janeiro.

Rescue teams were working day and night in search of people buried in the mud, with 24 people rescued so far.

The most intense rainfall in the area was recorded on Feb. 15, and since then it has rained heavily several times, with the forecast on Monday for showers during the day, the National Institute of Meteorology reported.

The current number of recorded fatalities is the highest in the history of the city, exceeding the catastrophic heavy rains in 1988, when 171 people died, according to the Brazilian Atlas of Natural Disasters.