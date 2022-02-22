UrduPoint.com

Death Toll Climbs To 176 In Brazil Landslides, Floods

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Death toll climbs to 176 in Brazil landslides, floods

BRASILIA, Feb. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) --:The death toll rose to 176 from the heavy rains that caused landslides and floods last week in the municipality of Petropolis in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro, the local fire department announced Monday.

According to its report, more than 100 people were still missing in the affected area of Petropolis, located 68 km north of the city of Rio de Janeiro.

Rescue teams were working day and night in search of people buried in the mud, with 24 people rescued so far.

The most intense rainfall in the area was recorded on Feb. 15, and since then it has rained heavily several times, with the forecast on Monday for showers during the day, the National Institute of Meteorology reported.

The current number of recorded fatalities is the highest in the history of the city, exceeding the catastrophic heavy rains in 1988, when 171 people died, according to the Brazilian Atlas of Natural Disasters.

Related Topics

Fire Died Petropolis Rio De Janeiro From Rains

Recent Stories

Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

59 seconds ago
 Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck ..

Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck as writer for web series

20 minutes ago
 Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Fe ..

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Feb 24

57 minutes ago
 Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

57 minutes ago
 Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding ..

Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding from classified unicorn EMPG

1 hour ago
 TECNO brings thrilling journeys with Discover Paki ..

TECNO brings thrilling journeys with Discover Pakistan’s Madventure

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>