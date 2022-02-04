QUITO, Feb. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) --:The death toll from Monday's floods in Ecuador's capital Quito rose to 26 on Thursday, with 10 people still missing and 53 injured, Mayor Santiago Guarderas said during a press conference.

A survey of the aftermath showed eight houses had collapsed and 24 sustained damage, and 27 vehicles and 22 motorcycles were damaged, along with 20 utility poles and seven substations belonging to the Quito electric company.

The flooding was caused by an overflow of water in the Belisario Quevedo parish in northwest Quito, after a day of heavy rains, which resulted in mud, rocks and debris rushing down toward the neighborhoods of La Gasca and La Comuna.

"We no longer have imminent danger in the area," Guarderas said, adding "the waters have gone down, the issue is under control" and "trees and poles are being removed."