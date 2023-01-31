Death toll climbs to 30 as tropical storm batters Madagascar

(@FahadShabbir)

DAKAR, Senegal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The death toll from a severe tropical storm that devastated parts of Madagascar has risen to 30, with another 20 people missing, authorities said Monday.

Tropical Storm Cheneso first made landfall in northeastern Madagascar on Jan. 19, dumping heavy rain and causing flash floods as it gradually moved southwest.

The number of people affected has climbed to 89,000, Madagascar's Office for Risk and Disaster Management said in an update.

The storm has affected 17 of the island nation's 22 regions.

More than 23,600 houses were flooded and at least 500 others were completely destroyed, authorities said in previous statements.

Public infrastructure including roads, bridges, health facilities and schools have also suffered extensive damage.

More heavy rainfall is forecast in the west, northwest and east of Madagascar over the coming days, according to the agency.

In January 2022, Tropical Storm Ana killed more than 80 people in Madagascar, Mozambique and Malawi.