Death toll doubles in 'harrowing' Iran protest crackdown

Paris, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :The official death toll has nearly doubled to 35 in a crackdown by Iran's security forces on more than a week of protests that erupted after the death of a young woman in custody.

Angry demonstrators have taken to the streets of major cities across Iran, including the capital Tehran, for eight straight nights since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

The Kurdish woman was pronounced dead after spending three days in a coma following her arrest by Iran's feared morality police for wearing the hijab headscarf in an "improper" way.

"The number of people who died in recent riots in the country has risen to 35," state media said, raising the official toll from at least 17 dead, including five security personnel.