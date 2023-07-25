Open Menu

Death Toll From Algeria's Wildfires Rises To 34

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Death toll from Algeria's wildfires rises to 34

ALGIERS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) --:The death toll from wildfires in northern Algeria has risen to 34, including 10 soldiers, the Interior Ministry said in an update on Monday.

The ministry said some 8,000 people were battling the blazes across 11 provinces, supported by 529 trucks and several firefighting helicopters.

The fires started overnight on Sunday mainly in the provinces of Bejaia, Jijel, and Bouira, but quickly spread due to strong winds, causing significant damage.

By late Monday, a total of 97 fires have been reported in the forests of 16 provinces, bringing fatalities from 15 earlier in the day to 34.

