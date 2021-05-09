Death Toll From Blasts Near Afghan Girls' School Rises To 50: Ministry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 10:50 AM
Kabul, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :The death toll from bombs planted outside a girls' school in an area of the Afghan capital populated largely by the Shiite Hazara community has risen to 50, the interior ministry said Sunday.
Ministry spokesman Tareq Arian told reporters a car bomb detonated in front of the Sayed Al-Shuhada School on Saturday, and when the students rushed out in panic two more bombs exploded.