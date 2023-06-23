Open Menu

Death Toll From Boat Sinking In Philippines Climbs To 2, 7 Missing

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2023 | 10:40 AM

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) --:The death toll from the fishing boat that sank off in the southern Philippines on Thursday climbed to two, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said on Friday, adding search continues for seven missing people.

The coast guard said rescuers retrieved the second body from the vessel, Genesis 2, that sank in the waters off Banganga town in Davao Oriental province around 1 a.m. local time on Thursday amid rough seas.

The coast guard initially said that 24 people were on the boat. On Friday, it clarified that 23 people were on the boat, and 14 of them were rescued. Seven people are unaccounted for.

