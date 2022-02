Petrpolis, Brazil, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Torrential rains and floods that hit the Brazilian city of Petropolis killed at least 104 people, officials reported Thursday, as the toll from the disaster continued to rise.

"Until now, we have a record of 104 deaths. There are 24 rescued alive by firefighters," reported the city mayor's office.