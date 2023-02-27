Death toll from Brazil landslides rises to 65

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SAO PAULO, Feb. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The death toll has climbed to 65 a week after heavy rains sparked deadly floods and landslides along the coast of Brazil's southeastern Sao Paulo state, local authorities said Sunday.

Among the fatal victims were 19 minors, the state government said in a statement, adding "the priority continues to be relief for the victims."