Death toll from building collapse in France rises to 2

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Two bodies were found overnight after an explosion caused the collapse of a building in the southern French city of Marseille on early Sunday, Mayor Benoit Payan said Monday.

"There is still hope, we can still find people who are alive," Payan told French channel BFMTV.

"Step by step, we are going slowly so as not to possibly harm, injure or kill people who are still alive." The rescue operation will continue "as long as there is hope," the mayor said.

There are still six people missing after the incident, Marseille prosecutor Dominique Laurens said.

Two neighboring buildings were partially damaged by the explosion. Some 200 residents evacuated from the neighborhood.