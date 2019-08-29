UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Capsized Cameroon Ferry Rises To 17: State Media

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 12:20 AM

Death toll from capsized Cameroon ferry rises to 17: state media

Yaoundé, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :The death toll from a Cameroon ferry that capsized this week has risen to 17 after more bodies were found, state radio said Wednesday, though the total number of victims was still unknown.

Fourteen more bodies were recovered from the Bakassi Peninsula on Tuesday, two days after the ferry sunk off southwestern Cameroon, Cameroon Radio Television reported.

A source with local authorities confirmed the details to AFP.

State media had initially reported that three victims -- of Cameroonian, Nigerian and French nationality -- were found and more than 100 people were rescued when the ship went down overnight Sunday to Monday.

The Austrheim, a trading vessel converted into a passenger ship was supposed to carry 75 people, but it was "overloaded," according to a statement from the defence ministry.

So far, 111 survivors have been rescued, according to state radio and a local leader. Searches continued on Wednesday for survivors or bodies.

The ship left Sunday from Calabar, Nigeria, and was due to dock at Tiko in southwest Cameroon but hit a sandbar before capsizing, according to the ministry.

Related Topics

Calabar Cameroon Nigeria Sunday Media TV From

Recent Stories

Khalifa gets Australian PM&#039;s message

41 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed gives directives to d ..

41 minutes ago

Emirati women have attained overall empowerment: M ..

56 minutes ago

GWU organises ceremony, dialogue marking Emirati W ..

56 minutes ago

LESCO chief visits Muharram main procession route

44 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister appeals the world to help resol ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.