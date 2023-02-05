UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Chile Wildfires Surpasses 20

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Death toll from Chile wildfires surpasses 20

Buenos Aires, , Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :The death toll from wildfires raging in south-central Chile has increased to 22; over 500 people have been injured, Interior Minister Carolina Toha was quoted by Sputnik news Agency.

"554 people were injured, 16 of them in serious condition and 22 people died," Chile's disaster management authority quoted Toha on social media as talking to journalists on Saturday.

On Friday, Chile's disaster agency Senapred announced that at least 13 people had died due to forest fires blazing through several regions, including Biobio, Nuble, and La Araucania. Currently, 251 wildfires are raging in Chile, of which 76 appeared in the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

Injured Interior Minister Social Media Died Chile From

Recent Stories

Nine missing after fishing boat capsizes in Korea

Nine missing after fishing boat capsizes in Korea

7 minutes ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy holds 74th meeting

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy holds 74th meeting

7 minutes ago
 Former military ruler Gen (r) Pervez Musharaf pass ..

Former military ruler Gen (r) Pervez Musharaf passes away

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th February 2023

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends ceremony honouring winn ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends ceremony honouring winners of 4th Zayed Award for Hu ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.