Death toll from Chile wildfires surpasses 20

Buenos Aires, , Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :The death toll from wildfires raging in south-central Chile has increased to 22; over 500 people have been injured, Interior Minister Carolina Toha was quoted by Sputnik news Agency.

"554 people were injured, 16 of them in serious condition and 22 people died," Chile's disaster management authority quoted Toha on social media as talking to journalists on Saturday.

On Friday, Chile's disaster agency Senapred announced that at least 13 people had died due to forest fires blazing through several regions, including Biobio, Nuble, and La Araucania. Currently, 251 wildfires are raging in Chile, of which 76 appeared in the past 24 hours.