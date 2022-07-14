Death toll from COVID-19 surpasses 200,000 in Britain

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) --:More than 200,000 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded across Britain, showed the latest data released Wednesday from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The grim milestone has been reached in late June, but not revealed until Wednesday due to a delay in registration. Up to the start of July, a total of 200,247 COVID-19 deaths have occurred, the ONS said. The figures include deaths due to COVID-19 as well as those involving the virus.

In the week ending July 1, 2022, 11,828 deaths were registered in Britain, 12.1 percent above the five-year average (1,278 excess deaths), said the ONS.

By early January 2021, more than 100,000 COVID-19 deaths had been registered nationwide. It has taken more than a year and a half for the death toll to double, with vaccination uptake, better understanding of how to treat the virus and social distancing measures all contributing to fewer deaths, said British newspaper The Guardian.