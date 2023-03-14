UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Cyclone Freddy Nears 100 In Malawi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Death toll from Cyclone Freddy nears 100 in Malawi

JOHANNESBURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :At least 99 people were killed in Malawi after Cyclone Freddy made a second landfall in a month on the weekend, authorities said late Monday.

Charles Kalemba, a commissioner at the Department of Disaster Management Affairs, confirmed the fatalities, according to daily The Nation.

"Ninety-nine people have died, while 16 people are still missing, and 134 are nursing critical injuries,'' Kalemba told reporters.

According to the report, 85 of the deaths were recorded in Malawi's commercial capital Blantyre alone, where camps were established to accommodate thousands of displaced persons.

Tropical Storm Freddy landed into Mozambique on Saturday, ripping off rooftops and causing huge destruction before moving to Malawi, where it caused heavy rains leading to mudslides. Schools have been suspended in the East African nation, also grappling with its worst cholera outbreak.

At least 136 deaths have been recorded since the storm first landed in February, causing causalities in Madagascar, Mozambique and Malawi.

Related Topics

Storm Died Blantyre Malawi Mozambique Madagascar February Rains

Recent Stories

PM accords in-principle approval to set price of c ..

PM accords in-principle approval to set price of cotton at Rs8500 per 40kg for t ..

20 minutes ago
 World Bank committed to Pakistanâ€™s long-term dev ..

World Bank committed to Pakistanâ€™s long-term development: Martin Raiser

2 hours ago
 PM announces provision of free wheat flour to 1mln ..

PM announces provision of free wheat flour to 1mln deserving people of ICT

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th March 2023

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre D ..

Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre Days&#039;

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.