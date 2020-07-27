UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Dengue Fever Rises To 9 In Laos

Death toll from dengue fever rises to 9 in Laos

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Lao Ministry of Health reported 115 more confirmed cases of dengue fever and one new death from the disease.

Some 3,799 people has been diagnosed with dengue fever and nine deaths were recorded, Deputy Director General of the Department of Communicable Diseases Control under Lao Ministry of Health, Sisavath Soutthaniraxay, told a press conference in Lao capital Vientiane on Monday.

The highest number of dengue patients were reported in Lao capital Vientiane at 821, while 475 cases were reported in Bolikhamxay province, and 421 cases were recorded in Vientiane province.

The nine deaths included four in Lao capital Vientiane, two in Bolikhamxay, and one each in Khammuan, Xayaboury and Xieng Khuang province.

Lao health authorities urged people to clear potential mosquito breeding sites around their homes and workplaces to help control the spread of dengue fever.

According to the World Health Organization, dengue fever is one of the fastest emerging infections and is currently the most rapidly spreading viral disease known, with Thailand, Laos, the Philippines and Singapore also seeing high incidences. The number of cases in the Western Pacific Region has more than doubled over the past 10 years.

