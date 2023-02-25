Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Death toll from the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on the 6th of February exceeded 50,000 until yesterday (Friday).

Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency of Turkey (AFAD) said, "The number of people who died due to the earthquake in Türkiye rose to 44,218 tonight."With the addition of the latest announced number in Syria, which is 5,914 deaths, the total death toll in the two countries exceeds 50,000.