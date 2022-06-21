Death toll from floods in India rises to 10

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :The death toll from floods in India's northeastern state of Assam has risen to 10, officials said on Tuesday morning.

According to a statement issued by Assam's State Disaster Management Authority, the fatalities were reported from seven districts of the state in the past 24 hours.

Seven people are reported missing, the authority said.

The state has been facing floods for over a week now and more than four million people have been impacted so far.

Since April, the deaths due to floods and landslides in Assam have reached 81.