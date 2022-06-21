UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Floods In India Rises To 10

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Death toll from floods in India rises to 10

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :The death toll from floods in India's northeastern state of Assam has risen to 10, officials said on Tuesday morning.

According to a statement issued by Assam's State Disaster Management Authority, the fatalities were reported from seven districts of the state in the past 24 hours.

Seven people are reported missing, the authority said.

The state has been facing floods for over a week now and more than four million people have been impacted so far.

Since April, the deaths due to floods and landslides in Assam have reached 81.

Related Topics

India April From Million

Recent Stories

CM Hamza Shehbaz Sharif orders regulation of hotel ..

CM Hamza Shehbaz Sharif orders regulation of hotel rents in Murree

41 minutes ago
 Pankaj Tripathi says Bollywood decides value of a ..

Pankaj Tripathi says Bollywood decides value of a person too quickly  

1 hour ago
 Rupee reaches Rs 212 in intra-day trading

Rupee reaches Rs 212 in intra-day trading

2 hours ago
 90 Pakistani students return to China to continue ..

90 Pakistani students return to China to continue their on-campus studies

3 hours ago
 Balochistan govt will present annual budget today

Balochistan govt will present annual budget today

3 hours ago
 Board of Six members formed to exhumate Aamir Liaq ..

Board of Six members formed to exhumate Aamir Liaqat's body

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.