UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Floods In Philippines Soars To 25

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Death toll from floods in Philippines soars to 25

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :The death toll from heavy rains and floods in the Philippines soared to 25 while a search for 26 missing people is ongoing, authorities said on Wednesday.

The country's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said in a statement on Wednesday that nine people are also injured in rains and floods that hit the Southeast Asian nation over the weekend, ruining Christmas celebrations.

According to the latest details, the rains and floods affected at least 10 regions of the archipelago nation involving 29 provinces.

Heavy rains were recorded in Camarines Sur and Misamis Occidental provinces, as well as Eastern Visayas, Bicol, and Northern Mindanao regions.

According to the disaster management agency, the flooding affected over 102,476 families involving more than 393,069 individuals. Around 147,86 people were displaced due to the rains and floods and are now staying in 292 evacuation centers, it added.

Related Topics

Injured Christmas Sur Philippines From Asia Rains

Recent Stories

ENOC Group awarded British Safety Council&#039;s ‘Sword of Honour’ for 2nd t ..

13 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues commemorative coin on 50th anniversar ..

CBUAE issues commemorative coin on 50th anniversary of Zayed Port and 10th anniv ..

13 minutes ago
 DEWA’s &#039;TESTIAC&#039; project reduces 44,00 ..

DEWA’s &#039;TESTIAC&#039; project reduces 44,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annu ..

3 hours ago
 AD Ports Group signs major agreements with Kazakh ..

AD Ports Group signs major agreements with Kazakh National Oil Company subsidiar ..

3 hours ago
 S. Korea&#039;s lunar orbiter Danuri enters orbit ..

S. Korea&#039;s lunar orbiter Danuri enters orbit of moon

4 hours ago
 Philippine death toll from rains and floods rises ..

Philippine death toll from rains and floods rises to 25

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.