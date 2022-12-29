UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Floods, Landslides In Philippines Rises To 32

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Death toll from floods, landslides in Philippines rises to 32

Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :The death toll from floods and landslides in the Philippines caused by heavy rains during the holidays has risen to 32, the dpa quoted the national disaster agency as said Thursday.

Twenty-four people, mostly fishermen, were still unaccounted for, according to the agency. More than 486,000 residents in over 20 provinces were affected by the bad weather, it said.

Eighteen people died in the southern province of Misamis Occidental, where the heavy rains triggered widespread flash floods and landslides.

The other fatalities were from the eastern provinces and other southern provinces, the agency said.

A total of 101,438 people were displaced and forced to stay in evacuation centres or with relatives and friends.

Damage to agriculture and infrastructure was estimated at over 301.9 million pesos ($5.5 million), the agency said.

Related Topics

Weather Holidays Agriculture Died Philippines From Million Rains

Recent Stories

"Poor editing job," Zulfi Bukhari rejects latest a ..

"Poor editing job," Zulfi Bukhari rejects latest audio leak

41 minutes ago
 PTI leaders meet NA Speaker to discuss resignation ..

PTI leaders meet NA Speaker to discuss resignation issue

1 hour ago
 Shehbaz, Kaira discuss country's overall political ..

Shehbaz, Kaira discuss country's overall political situation

2 hours ago
 Creation of “UN Loss & Damage Fund” is big ach ..

Creation of “UN Loss & Damage Fund” is big achievement: Bilawal

3 hours ago
 PM, Turkish President discuss bilateral, internati ..

PM, Turkish President discuss bilateral, international issues

3 hours ago
 Death toll from Philippines Christmas rains, flood ..

Death toll from Philippines Christmas rains, floods rises to 32

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.