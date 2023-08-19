Death toll from Hawaii wildfires up to 114 as search for victims continues

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) --:The death toll from the Maui wildfires in the U.S. state of Hawaii reached 114 on Friday while more than 60 percent of the disaster area has been searched, authorities said.

The Maui Police Department confirmed in an update that the total number of fatalities in the deadly wildfires has increased to 114, up from Thursday's 111.

In a televised speech, Hawaii Governor Josh Green said that the number of lives lost in the disaster is "expected to increase each day" as the search for victims continues.

"The scope of devastation on Maui is difficult to express in words," said the governor, noting that more than 2,200 buildings have been destroyed and another 500 have been damaged at an estimated cost of nearly 6 billion U.S. Dollars.

"Now, we are engaged in the difficult work of searching for survivors, reuniting separated families and identifying the remains of those we've lost," Green said.