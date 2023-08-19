Open Menu

Death Toll From Hawaii Wildfires Up To 114 As Search For Victims Continues

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Death toll from Hawaii wildfires up to 114 as search for victims continues

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) --:The death toll from the Maui wildfires in the U.S. state of Hawaii reached 114 on Friday while more than 60 percent of the disaster area has been searched, authorities said.

The Maui Police Department confirmed in an update that the total number of fatalities in the deadly wildfires has increased to 114, up from Thursday's 111.

In a televised speech, Hawaii Governor Josh Green said that the number of lives lost in the disaster is "expected to increase each day" as the search for victims continues.

"The scope of devastation on Maui is difficult to express in words," said the governor, noting that more than 2,200 buildings have been destroyed and another 500 have been damaged at an estimated cost of nearly 6 billion U.S. Dollars.

"Now, we are engaged in the difficult work of searching for survivors, reuniting separated families and identifying the remains of those we've lost," Green said.

Related Topics

Police Governor From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler receives condolences from Fujairah Rul ..

Ajman Ruler receives condolences from Fujairah Ruler, Sharjah Deputy Ruler on Sa ..

3 minutes ago
 President Alvi approves official secrets, Pakistan ..

President Alvi approves official secrets, Pakistan Army Act amendments

39 minutes ago
 ECP defends fresh delimitations amid political bac ..

ECP defends fresh delimitations amid political backlash

53 minutes ago
 Interim PM Kakar reshuffles senior bureaucracy fol ..

Interim PM Kakar reshuffles senior bureaucracy following caretaker cabinet swear ..

2 hours ago
 Canada wildfires prompt evacuations in Yellowknife ..

Canada wildfires prompt evacuations in Yellowknife, British Columbia

2 hours ago
 Sutlej river faces imminent severe flooding, villa ..

Sutlej river faces imminent severe flooding, villages and crops at risk

2 hours ago
Mir Ali Mardan Domki sworn in as Balochistan caret ..

Mir Ali Mardan Domki sworn in as Balochistan caretaker CM

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador to Indonesia meets President of Eas ..

UAE Ambassador to Indonesia meets President of East Timor

14 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality assigns integrated rescue crew ..

Dubai Municipality assigns integrated rescue crew across emirate beaches

15 hours ago
 UAE President, Prime Minister of Ethiopia witness ..

UAE President, Prime Minister of Ethiopia witness signing of bilateral MoUs, agr ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous