Death Toll From Heavy Rains, Floods In Sudan Rises To 79

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2022 | 01:40 PM

KHARTOUM, Aug. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) --:The death toll from recent heavy rains and floods in Sudan has climbed to 79, the country's National Council for Civil Defense announced on Saturday.

The number of injuries stood at 30, and "tens of thousands of homes have been damaged, particularly in central Sudan's Gezira State, with over 35, 000 homes completely or partially collapsed," the council said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the council held an emergency meeting to sort out all available accommodating materials and promptly distribute them to the most affected states, including River Nile, Gezira, Kassala and Sinnar.

The Sudanese Meteorological Authority meanwhile warned against unprecedented rains in most states across the country in upcoming months, urging the citizens to take precautions, particularly those living in low areas which are susceptible to floods.

The Sudanese army has sent troops and rescue equipment including helicopters and boats to support local search and evacuation operations in the Al-Manaqil area in the Gezira State, said an army statement.

