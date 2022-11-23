Death toll from Indonesia earthquake climbs to 271

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The death toll from an earthquake that jolted Indonesia on Monday has climbed to 271, local media reported on Wednesday.

Search and relief operations continue in the affected areas as the number of deaths reached 271, local media outlet Merdeka quoted the head of the National Disaster Management Agency, Lt. Gene. Suharyanto, as telling reporters.

About 151 people are still missing while the number of wounded people rose to 1,083 due to the magnitude 5.6 earthquake, that struck Cianjur town in West Java province on Monday.

According to the disaster agency, the devastating earthquake also displaced 58,362 people while 22,198 houses and buildings were damaged.

On Tuesday, President Joko Widodo also visited the affected areas and met with locals. He assured the affected families that his government would provide assistance to those whose houses have been damaged by the earthquake.