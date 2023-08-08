(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHOVI, Georgia , Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The death toll from a landslide that hit the resort town of Shovi in the mountains of Georgia last week rose to 19, the head of the country's Emergency Management Agency said on Tuesday.

Temur Mghebrishvili said body of another woman was found during search and rescue operations, thus increasing the death toll.

Search and rescue efforts continued uninterruptedly round the clock, he added.

Shovi, about 140 kilometers (85 miles) northwest of the capital Tbilisi, is a popular tourist site.

Officials said the landslide was triggered by heavy rainfall, aggravated by erosion in the area.