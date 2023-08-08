Open Menu

Death Toll From Landslide In Georgia's Shovi Rises To 19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Death toll from landslide in Georgia's Shovi rises to 19

SHOVI, Georgia , Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The death toll from a landslide that hit the resort town of Shovi in the mountains of Georgia last week rose to 19, the head of the country's Emergency Management Agency said on Tuesday.

Temur Mghebrishvili said body of another woman was found during search and rescue operations, thus increasing the death toll.

Search and rescue efforts continued uninterruptedly round the clock, he added.

Shovi, about 140 kilometers (85 miles) northwest of the capital Tbilisi, is a popular tourist site.

Officials said the landslide was triggered by heavy rainfall, aggravated by erosion in the area.

Related Topics

Tbilisi Georgia SITE Women From

Recent Stories

CAMON 20 Series Set to Launch in a Spectacular Liv ..

CAMON 20 Series Set to Launch in a Spectacular Live CAMON Fashion Night

39 minutes ago
 Yahsat reports revenue of AED753 million in H1 202 ..

Yahsat reports revenue of AED753 million in H1 2023

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Ruler issues Resolution appointing Execut ..

Fujairah Ruler issues Resolution appointing Executive Director of Fujairah Cultu ..

1 hour ago
 DoE launches building safety inspections for lique ..

DoE launches building safety inspections for liquefied petroleum gas systems

2 hours ago
 Sushmita Sen's upcoming web series 'Taali' goes vi ..

Sushmita Sen's upcoming web series 'Taali' goes viral

2 hours ago
 New York City names street 'Allama Iqbal Avenue' a ..

New York City names street 'Allama Iqbal Avenue' ahead of Pakistan's Independenc ..

2 hours ago
Borouge, Borealis launch new sustainable automotiv ..

Borouge, Borealis launch new sustainable automotive products made from up to 70% ..

3 hours ago
 DFSA, Financial Intelligence Unit sign MoU to stre ..

DFSA, Financial Intelligence Unit sign MoU to strengthen collaborative action ag ..

3 hours ago
 DXB LIVE marks 20% business growth in H1 2023

DXB LIVE marks 20% business growth in H1 2023

3 hours ago
 DEWA employees recorded 12,587 volunteer hours in ..

DEWA employees recorded 12,587 volunteer hours in H1 2023

3 hours ago
 PM launches health insurance card scheme for worki ..

PM launches health insurance card scheme for working journalists, artists

3 hours ago
 US refrains from making comment on Imran Khan's ar ..

US refrains from making comment on Imran Khan's arrest

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous