Death toll from Maui wildfire reaches 93

HAWAII, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :With the death toll from a devastating wildfire that swept through a historic town on Maui rising to 93, officials cautioned that the process of locating and identifying the deceased is still in its initial phases.

This wildfire incident has already marked the deadliest occurrence of a U.S. wildfire in over a century.

According to the Associated Press (AP), teams utilizing cadaver dogs have managed to cover a mere 3% of the designated search area, as reported by Maui Police Chief John Pelletier on Saturday.

"We've got an area that we have to contain that is at least 5 square miles, and it is full of our loved ones," he said, noting that the number of dead is likely to grow and "none of us really know the size of it yet."