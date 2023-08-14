Open Menu

Death Toll From Maui Wildfire Reaches 93

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Death toll from Maui wildfire reaches 93

HAWAII, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :With the death toll from a devastating wildfire that swept through a historic town on Maui rising to 93, officials cautioned that the process of locating and identifying the deceased is still in its initial phases.

This wildfire incident has already marked the deadliest occurrence of a U.S. wildfire in over a century.

According to the Associated Press (AP), teams utilizing cadaver dogs have managed to cover a mere 3% of the designated search area, as reported by Maui Police Chief John Pelletier on Saturday.

"We've got an area that we have to contain that is at least 5 square miles, and it is full of our loved ones," he said, noting that the number of dead is likely to grow and "none of us really know the size of it yet."

Related Topics

Dead Century Police From

Recent Stories

Military leadership felicitates nation on Independ ..

Military leadership felicitates nation on Independence Day

25 minutes ago
 BEEAH unveils region’s first AI vision cameras t ..

BEEAH unveils region’s first AI vision cameras to enhance city cleaning, waste ..

39 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-Law organising Univers ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-Law organising University of Kalba

39 minutes ago
 Senate Chairman accepts Caretake PM Kakar's resign ..

Senate Chairman accepts Caretake PM Kakar's resignation as senator

44 minutes ago
 Nation celebrates Independence Day today

Nation celebrates Independence Day today

1 hour ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Summer Promotions 2023 promises mor ..

Sharjah&#039;s Summer Promotions 2023 promises more surprises ahead

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloadin ..

UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloading operation from tanker FSO Sa ..

17 hours ago
 UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms an ..

UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms and ammunition to warring partie ..

18 hours ago
 Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six ..

Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six people missing

18 hours ago
 USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; ..

USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; programme

20 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous