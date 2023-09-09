- Home
- News
- Auto
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Other
- Pictures
Death Toll From Morocco Earthquake Rises To 632
Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2023 | 12:30 PM
RABAT, Sept. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) --:The death toll from a rare, strong earthquake that struck central Morocco Friday night has risen to 632, with 329 injuries, Morocco's tv said.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco, offers condolences over earthquake victim ..
South Africa start ODI series with a win, after facing whitewash in T20I series
Nawaz Sharif announces intention to return to Pakistan next month
Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude claims nearly 300 lives in Morocco
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2023
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2023
Sharjah to launch seasonal influenza vaccination campaign
Nahyan bin Mubarak meets Armenia FM; reiterates UAE's commitment to strengt ..
698 cases benefit from Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination ..
Rugby World Cup kicks off as France faces key organisational test
Pakistani envoy to Belgium discusses scientific collaboration
Pilot killed in UAE helicopter crash into sea
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Over 78,500 people enter Ethiopia from Sudan: UN2 minutes ago
-
Rugby World Cup kicks off with French victory52 minutes ago
-
PM expresses grief over loss of lives in Morocco earthquake1 hour ago
-
Fai urges G20 to push for all parties' dialogue for Kashmir's peaceful settlement1 hour ago
-
Golf: LPGA Queen City Championship scores3 hours ago
-
Saudi's MBS arrives in India for G20 summit3 hours ago
-
'12 out of 10' Medvedev stuns Alcaraz to reach US Open final4 hours ago
-
Medvedev unseats Alcaraz to book Djokovic rematch in US Open final4 hours ago
-
Venice to award Golden Lion after strongly political 80th edition4 hours ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations results4 hours ago
-
Fiji could be set for sea change in World Cup fortunes4 hours ago
-
At least 34 people reported dead in Morocco quake4 hours ago